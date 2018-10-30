Trending
October 30, 2018 11:48 am

Random cat crashes fashion show, tries to scratch models on catwalk

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News
A random cat crashed a fashion show in Istanbul by walking the catwalk (naturally), pawing at models and licking its butt, leaving fashion designers scratching their heads.

The fashionable feline stole the spotlight at the recent Esmod International Fashion Show in Turkey, playfully attacking models and cleaning itself on the stage.

“Everybody was in shock,” fashion designer Göksen Hakkı Ali told The Dodo.

Instagram video shows models attempting to step around the white cat as it does its own thing in front of the cameras. The video has been liked nearly 30,000 times and viewed almost 320,000 times.

This is fashion #vakkoesmod

It’s unclear where the cat came from, but many on social media enjoyed the feline’s performance.

“Superb creature and so funny and bold. Real cat walk….amazing,” a comment reads.

“That cat is the star of the show and he or she even tries to knock out the competition,” reads another.

