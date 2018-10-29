RCMP officer accused of inappropriately touching 17-year-old girl cleared

A member of the Powerview RCMP will not face charges after an accusation of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl, says the province’s police watchdog.

The girl alleged in 2017 that while being searched during an October 2016 arrest, an officer inappropriately touched her breast and buttocks.

Following its investigation, the IIU consulted the Manitoba Prosecution Service to determine whether any charges should be laid.

Prosecutors said the incident didn’t meet charging standards, as there was no reasonable likelihood of a conviction.

