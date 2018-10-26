Butchery, debauchery and carnage: HorrorFest X

The Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking (OSIF) is hosting its 10th annual horror film festival in Kelowna.

Taking place Friday night at Habitat, the event will feature seven locally made productions and the best films from the last 10 years.

“We only play local films,” Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmaking president Marc Nadeau said. “We never play films that come in from outside of the area.”

Films are two to 12 minutes long.

“You know, a nice, scary little film. Good punch line, good ending.”

Most of the movies will only be shown at the film festival, according to Nadeau.

“Some of these films never see the light of day beyond the Okanagan, which is kind of funny because some of the film makers are shy,” Nadeau said. “So they only make it for a local audience.”

The lineup includes:

Crosses by Dustin Jeffrey

Adulthood by Brian Taylor

Metanoia by Michael Fullerton

SWINE by Mitch and Pam Vogrinetz

Ring, Ring, Death Phone by Tyler Messervey

02/22/17 by Maddison Tebbutt

Scarecrow by Kelly Veltri

Prizes include:

1st Place – $250 cash + $500 Credit of OSIF equipment rental + 1 Year OSIF “Pro” Membership + Your name immortalized on the OSIF Cup!

2nd Place – $150 Cash + $200 Credit of OSIF equipment rental + 1-Year OSIF “Pro” Membership.

3rd Place – 1-Year OSIF “Pro” Membership

HorrorFest is a costume party as well. The event gets underway at 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at 248 Leon Ave.

Tickets can be found at eventbrite.