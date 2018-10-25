Suspected bank robber arrested by Hamilton police

Hamilton police have arrested a suspected thief.
Police say on Oct. 10, a blue Mustang was stolen from a parking lot on Barton Street East. The car was driven to a nearby Esso station, where police say the driver stole some gas.
Police say a TD Bank and a Scotiabank on Barton Street were both robbed Oct. 21 and Oct. 24, respectively.
A suspect in all four incidents was arrested on Wednesday.
Jason Juhasz, 34, is now facing charges of fraud, forgery, robbery and theft.
