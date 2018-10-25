Canada
October 25, 2018 1:38 pm

Suspected bank robber arrested by Hamilton police

By Reporter  900 CHML

A man is facing numerous charges in connection with a couple of bank robberies in Hamilton.

A A

Hamilton police have arrested a suspected thief.

READ MORE: Man charged in Westdale prowler case

Police say on Oct. 10, a blue Mustang was stolen from a parking lot on Barton Street East. The car was driven to a nearby Esso station, where police say the driver stole some gas.

Police say a TD Bank and a Scotiabank on Barton Street were both robbed Oct. 21 and Oct. 24, respectively.

A suspect in all four incidents was arrested on Wednesday.

READ MORE: ArcelorMittal Dofasco hiring 200 to help regenerate workforce

Jason Juhasz, 34,  is now facing charges of fraud, forgery, robbery and theft.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Accused
Bank
barton
HamOnt
Investigation
Mustang
Robbery
Scotia
Street
Suspect
TD
Theft

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News