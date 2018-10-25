Sports
October 25, 2018

Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki suspended one game for elbowing

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa Senators' Mark Borowiecki poses for photos as he reports to the first day of hockey training camp in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Borowiecki has been suspended one game for his elbow on Boston Bruins defenceman Urho Vaakanainen on Tuesday night.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NEW YORK – Ottawa Senators defenceman Mark Borowiecki has been suspended one game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for his elbow on Boston Bruins defenceman Urho Vaakanainen on Tuesday night.

Borowiecki, who was not penalized on the play in question, caught Vaakanainen with the elbow in a scrum by the Senators’ crease at 3:05 of the first period.

Boston beat Ottawa 4-1.

Under the terms of the league’ collective bargaining agreement, Borowiecki will forfeit US$6,451.61. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

