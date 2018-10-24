Stonewall, Man. RCMP find more than 10,000 stolen hockey cards

Manitoba RCMP scored a major find during a stolen goods investigation.

Mounties said more than 10,000 hockey cards were located during an unrelated investigation back in September.

As of Wednesday morning, police have been unable to identify the owner of the collection, which is described as well-maintained.

The collection contains several distinct items that Stonewall RCMP will require anyone claiming the collection to identify.

“This is a collection a person really cared about. It is well maintained and well cataloged,” Media Relations Officer Tara Seel said.

While investigating stolen goods, Stonewall #rcmpmb located a collection of over 10,000 hockey cards. We’d like to get the cards back to the owner! There are several distinct items in the collection that will have to be identified. Call 204-467-5015 pic.twitter.com/fqMHxrzyrO — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) October 24, 2018

People are asked to contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 with any additional information or if you know the rightful owner of the cards.

No charges have been laid yet.

