Stonewall, Man. RCMP find more than 10,000 stolen hockey cards

Manitoba RCMP scored a major find during a stolen goods investigation.
Mounties said more than 10,000 hockey cards were located during an unrelated investigation back in September.
READ MORE: Manitoba teen speeding to impress girls nets impressive $1,400 fine
As of Wednesday morning, police have been unable to identify the owner of the collection, which is described as well-maintained.
The collection contains several distinct items that Stonewall RCMP will require anyone claiming the collection to identify.
“This is a collection a person really cared about. It is well maintained and well cataloged,” Media Relations Officer Tara Seel said.
People are asked to contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 with any additional information or if you know the rightful owner of the cards.
No charges have been laid yet.
WATCH: Manitoba RCMP make large pot bust near Westhawk
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.