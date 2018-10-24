Crime
Stonewall, Man. RCMP find more than 10,000 stolen hockey cards

Stonewall RCMP found over 10,000 stolen hockey cards during an unrelated investigation for stolen goods.

Manitoba RCMP scored a major find during a stolen goods investigation.

Mounties said more than 10,000 hockey cards were located during an unrelated investigation back in September.

As of Wednesday morning, police have been unable to identify the owner of the collection, which is described as well-maintained.

The collection contains several distinct items that Stonewall RCMP will require anyone claiming the collection to identify.

“This is a collection a person really cared about. It is well maintained and well cataloged,” Media Relations Officer Tara Seel said.

People are asked to contact Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015 with any additional information or if you know the rightful owner of the cards.

No charges have been laid yet.

