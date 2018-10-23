World
Jordan’s former counter-terrorism chief gunned down outside his home

The former head of the counter-terrorism wing of Jordan‘s intelligence agency has been fatally shot outside his home, according to a source.

Al-Jazeera also reported that Habis al-Hanini, who retired from Jordan’s General Directorate of Intelligence about a year ago, was killed in the city of Madaba on Tuesday evening.

He was shot in the chest in front of his home, located some 33 kilometres from the Jordanian capital of Amman, according to the Turkish state-run Anadolu News Agency.

Jordan’s state-run Petra news agency confirmed that al-Hanini was killed, and said that the search for the perpetrators was ongoing.

