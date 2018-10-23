‘Where is the body of Jamal Khashoggi?’ Turkish president says journalist’s killing plotted for days

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday there were strong signs Jamal Khashoggi’s killing was planned and attempts to blame it on intelligence operatives — the Saudis have suggested it was a rogue operation — “will not satisfy us.”

In a speech to parliament, Erdogan did not mention Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who some U.S. lawmakers suspect ordered the killing. But he said Turkey would not complete its investigation into Khashoggi’s death until all questions were answered.

READ MORE: Saudi foreign minister commits to ‘comprehensive’ probe of Jamal Khashoggi’s killing

He said Khashoggi was killed in a “savage way.”

Erdogan urged Saudi Arabia to reveal who ordered the murder Khashoggi at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, and said the 18 Saudis suspected of carrying it out should be tried in Turkish courts.

He asked: “where is the body of Jamal Khashoggi?”

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the crown prince, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, disappeared three weeks ago after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain documents for his upcoming marriage.

WATCH: Saudi consulate’s car linked to Khashoggi disappearance investigated by forensic teams

Turkish officials suspect Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by Saudi agents. Turkish sources say authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the killing of the 59-year-old.

Riyadh initially denied knowledge of his fate before saying he was killed in a fight in the consulate, a reaction greeted sceptically by several Western governments, straining relations with the world’s biggest oil exporter.

Following the global outrage prompted by the journalist’s disappearance, U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments have varied from playing down Riyadh’s role to warning of possible economic sanctions.

READ MORE: Saudi dissident in Quebec says people who ordered Khashoggi’s killing were also after him

Trump has also repeatedly highlighted the kingdom’s importance as a U.S. ally and said Prince Mohammed was a strong and passionate leader.

For Saudi Arabia’s allies, the question will be whether they believe that Prince Mohammed, who has painted himself as a reformer, has any culpability. King Salman, 82, has handed the day-to-day running of Saudi Arabia to the 33-year-old prince.

— With files from the Associated Press