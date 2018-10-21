Australian PM delivers national apology to victims of institutional child sexual abuse
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered an emotional national apology to the survivors, victims and families of institutional child sexual abuse on Monday.
The apology follows a five year Royal Commission inquiry into child sexual abuse which delved into more than 8,000 cases of sexual misconduct largely committed at religious and state-run institutions responsible for the safety of children.
The report called for a National Office for Child Safety and national child safety standards, child abuse reporting and record keeping, which would cover all institutions engaged in child-related work.
It is rare for the Australian government to issue a national apology, which is reserved for egregious misdeeds where the state has played a role. The apology also coincided with National Children’s Week.
