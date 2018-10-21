Kingston developers speak out against language used in mayoral debate

A number of property developers are speaking out against what they call divisive language toward development in Kingston.

On Saturday, nearly 20 prominent business owners ran a full-page ad in the Kingston Whig-Standard, taking aim at recent comments made in a mayoral debate ahead of the city’s municipal election.

The ad reads: “This municipal election campaign, some candidates have focused on an idea that ‘developers’ are bad for Kingston.” Though it does not name names, the ad then counters this allegation by listing ways in which development has helped to grow the city.

John Armitage, owner of Brookland Fine Homes and one of the developers who signed the ad, says business owners around the region believed it was important to stand up for themselves.

“Those who engage in personal attacks on our industry or those who choose to disparage our industry, we’re not going to sit back and take it,” Armitage says.

READ MORE: Kingston municipal election 2018 cheat sheet — A last-minute voter’s guide

Although the group of developers doesn’t specifically name any of the city’s mayoral candidates, Vicki Schmolka believes the ad was about her.

“I think it was fairly obvious from the various debates at the Memorial Hall,” says the mayoral candidate.

Schmolka says she hasn’t spoken against development at the debates but has instead commented on what she calls back-door dealing to move development projects forward, an allegation that business owners like Armitage say is not true.

“I can’t think of a councillor or mayor that would engage themselves in that sort of activity,” says Armitage. “To suggest that there’s something underhanded going on is just beyond the pale.”

READ MORE: Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Kingston

The ad claims candidates are creating a narrative that developers are bad, however Schmolka argues this is not the case.

“Development is important,” she says. “We need business in this city. It’s the lifeblood of our city for people to have paid work.”

READ MORE: Kingston mayoral candidates square off in all candidates debate

The business owners who signed the ad allege that a mayoral candidate called out specific developers at a recent debate, accusing those businesses of making deals with local officials to advance their interests.

“We are responsible and for somebody to allege otherwise is offensive, and we’re going to stand up for ourselves,” says Armitage.

Schmolka also believes that the ad — taken out just two days before the vote — may go against election rules.

“They’ve put out an ad against a candidate. That’s against the Municipal Elections Act so we’ll see how that turns out,” Schmolka says.

Voters head to the polls across the region on Monday.