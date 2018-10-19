Metallic balloon blamed for Hamilton power outage
Balloons and electrical equipment don’t mix.
That’s the message from Hydro One following a massive power outage on Hamilton Mountain on Friday.
Hydro One says a metallic balloon got caught inside a piece of equipment at its Mohawk Station, which caused an outage that affected over 25,000 Alectra Utilities customers.
Power has since been restored, but hydro officials are asking residents to be aware of your surroundings when flying kites, balloons or drones.
