Metallic balloon blamed for Hamilton power outage

Balloons and electrical equipment don’t mix.

That’s the message from Hydro One following a massive power outage on Hamilton Mountain on Friday.

Hydro One says a metallic balloon got caught inside a piece of equipment at its Mohawk Station, which caused an outage that affected over 25,000 Alectra Utilities customers.

Power has since been restored, but hydro officials are asking residents to be aware of your surroundings when flying kites, balloons or drones.

Balloons and electrical equipment don’t mix! A metallic balloon got caught inside a piece of equipment at our Mohawk Station, which caused an outage that affected @alectranews. Power has since been restored. Be aware of your surroundings when flying kites, balloons or drones. pic.twitter.com/1FlWl2u4ME — Hydro One (@HydroOne) October 19, 2018

All power has now been restored in #HamOnt. We thank you for your patience. If you are still without power please call 905-522-6611 ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) October 19, 2018

Update power #outage #HamOnt affecting 25304 homes and businesses in the upper Hamilton area. Cause of outage is supply issue from a Hydro One transformer station. Crews continue to work. ETR is around 1:00pm. We thank you for your patience #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) October 19, 2018