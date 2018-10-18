Hong Kong man sentenced to 1 year in jail for voyeurism and child pornography offences in Lethbridge

Lap Kwan Yue, 19, will spend one year behind bars. The Hong Kong man pleaded guilty to charges of voyeurism and child pornography Thursday in a Lethbridge court.

Court heard that in March of 2018, police were called about a man acting suspiciously in the men’s change room at the University of Lethbridge while children were present.

After investigating, it was determined the suspicious man was Yue, a university student on a student visa from Hong Kong. Yue has lived in Canada since 2014.

Court heard Yue told police he had taken photos and videos at the pool and used them to pleasure himself. The images and videos depicted both adults and children.

The university issued a statement following the arrest and said Yue was barred from the university.

Special prosecutors told the court 166 images and videos of child pornography were recovered, along with over 1,200 other images and videos.

The Crown was seeking 15 months behind bars, while the defence argued the sentence should be shorter due to a prompt guilty plea, his client’s cooperation with police and his young age.

The judge ultimately decided on a 12-month jail sentence.

The expectation is Yue will be deported back to his home country upon completion of his sentence.