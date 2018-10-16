Well-known artist Zube Aylward found murdered near Whistler

A well-known B.C. artist is at the centre of a disturbing kidnapping and murder.

Zube Aylward is best known for designing Whistler’s Mushroom House, which he sold in 2007 for a reported $3.5 million. He then relocated to Seton Portage near Lillooet.

Sources have told Global News that Aylward was targeted in a home invasion-style robbery Friday.

It’s believed he was kidnapped and his wife was tied up. She managed to escape and friends say she’s under police protection.

His body was found the next day on a rural road. Police won’t say if they have any suspects in connection with Aylward’s murder nor will they confirm reports they may have seized a vehicle connected to the crime.