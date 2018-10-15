Winnipeg police bust six high-risk sex offenders

Winnipeg police arrested six high-risk sex offenders between Oct. 3 and last Friday.

The arrests led to 18 charges laid against six men. All of them are back in custody.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg: police

Dalas Darcy Broekaert, 48, was arrested Oct. 9 on two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, after he was seen in possession of alcohol, contrary to the conditions of his release.

Travis Patrick Seymour, 27, was arrested Oct. 10 for seven sexual offences that took place between March and September, as well as four breaches of court orders. The victim in this case was a child.

Justin David Levasseur, 28, was arrested Oct. 10 on a warrant for revocation of statutory release.

Michael Kenneth Chubb, 48, was arrested Oct. 10 on an outstanding warrant.

Thomas Meadows, 58, was arrested Oct. 11 for a theft that took place in August. He was also charged with breaching a long-term supervision order.

James Norman Campbell, 36, was arrested Oct. 12 on two counts of failing to comply with a court order.

WATCH: Sex offender opening toy museum west of Brandon