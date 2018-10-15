Teen boy charged in connection to Regina’s fifth homicide

A Regina teen has been charged in connection to the city’s fifth homicide of 2018.

At around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, Regina Police were called to the 900 block of Cameron Street where a 16-year-old girl was found dead at the scene.

Police detained numerous people at the house, as well as locating several people who left the house by the time police arrived.

An investigation by police led to the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named.

The teen is charged with second-degree murder and made his first court appearance on Monday morning.