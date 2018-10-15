Barrie police seek to identify woman accused of stealing health care products

Police are seeking to identify a woman accused of stealing health care products from a store in Barrie.

According to Barrie police, on Saturday at around 8 a.m., officers received a report of a theft at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Essa Road.

Police say a woman entered the store and allegedly concealed various health care products in a small, white garbage can.

Officers say the woman left the store without paying for the items.

Police are now searching for a woman in her 20s, with a medium build and long, black hair worn in a ponytail. She was seen wearing a black patterned sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, light-coloured running shoes and was carrying a small, white garbage can with a lid.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

