Major crimes unit investigating Montreal’s 22nd homicide of 2018

The major crimes unit is investigating the 22nd homicide of 2018 on Montreal police territory.

At 8:45 a.m. Monday, police were called to an apartment building on Décarie Boulevard near Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Avenue.

Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard said there were bullet holes in the door of one the building’s units.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a man inside the apartment. Picard said he was unconscious and his body showed signs of violence.

Paramedics attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 10 a.m., police had yet to release the man’s identity.

Investigators with the major crimes unit and crime scene technicians were at the scene.

Picard said officers were going door to door, canvassing the neigbourhood for possible witnesses.