Tweed man charged with impaired driving of company vehicle

Centre Hastings OPP have charged a 28 year old man in relation to a single vehicle collision on October 6th – in which a commercial vehicle was involved and had been reported stolen by its owner.

OPP say an investigation later revealed its owner was the one involved in the collision – the vehicle was a dump truck filled with gravel.

Justin Duquette of Tweed has been charged with 10 offences which include care and control over 80 milligrams, failing to report an accident, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, careless driving, and improper tires on a commercial motor vehicle.

He’s to appear in a Belleville court room on October 25th.