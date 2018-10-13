Freed pastor Andrew Brunson prays for ‘supernatural wisdom’ for Donald Trump

American pastor Andrew Brunson, recently freed after nearly two years of detention in Turkey, has asked God for “supernatural wisdom” for President Donald Trump.

Trump and Brunson are meeting Saturday at the White House shortly after Brunson returned to the U.S.

Brunson told Trump that “you really fought for us.”

Brunson also joked that he filed an absentee ballot from detention after Trump asked Brunson’s wife, Norine, who she voted for in 2016.

The pastor was first detained in Turkey in October 2016.

The 50-year-old North Carolina native, who flew out of Turkey on Friday, says he now plans to spend time with his children and pray about the future.