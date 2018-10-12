Child in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

A child has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car, Toronto police say.

Police said the collision occurred at Berkeley and Dundas streets before 4 p.m. on Friday. The boy, who officials said is believed to be 10 or 11 years old, was conscious and breathing.

Toronto Paramedics said the child’s injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

Collision: Berkeley st/ Dundas St

– child struck, consc/breathing

– veh/driver remained on scene

-Police/EMS/TFS on scene

-patient transported to hosp, serious injuries#GO1886726@TPS51Div

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 12, 2018