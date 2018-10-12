Princess Eugenie purposefully chose wedding dress to show spinal surgery scar
Princess Eugenie purposefully selected a wedding dress with a low-cut back for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank in the hopes it would help others dealing with scoliosis.
Eugenie and Brooksbank were married at Windsor Castle on Friday in a traditional ceremony in the castle’s 15th-century St George’s Chapel. It’s the same venue that hosted the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Eugenie’s dress, designed by London-based label Peter Pilotto, revealed the long scar running down the middle of her back. She’s had the scar since she underwent spinal surgery at age 12 to correct her scoliosis.
“It’s a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this,” she told ITV’s This Morning ahead of the wedding. “I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that. So that’s one really important one.”
View this post on Instagram
Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time. I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal. To hear more of my story visit http://www.rnohcharity.org/the-appeal/princess-eugenie-s-story @the.rnoh.charity #TheRNOHCharity #RedevelopmentAppeal #RNOH #NHS
In the summer, the princess first revealed on Instagram the news of her surgery by showing the X-rays of the process to correct her spine.
“Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time,” she wrote on June 30. “I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal.”
Scoliosis causes the spine to bend or rotate to one side, restricting motion.
Sufferers of the condition and royal fans were impressed with Eugenie’s gesture.
Eugenie and the hospital shared the princess’ story of the 2002 operation.
“During my operation, which took eight hours, my surgeons inserted eight-inch titanium rods into each side of my spine and one-and-a-half inch screws at the top of my neck,” Eugenie said. “After three days in intensive care, I spent a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair, but I was walking again after that.”
–with a file from Reuters
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.