Princess Eugenie purposefully chose wedding dress to show spinal surgery scar

Princess Eugenie purposefully selected a wedding dress with a low-cut back for her marriage to Jack Brooksbank in the hopes it would help others dealing with scoliosis.

Eugenie and Brooksbank were married at Windsor Castle on Friday in a traditional ceremony in the castle’s 15th-century St George’s Chapel. It’s the same venue that hosted the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Eugenie’s dress, designed by London-based label Peter Pilotto, revealed the long scar running down the middle of her back. She’s had the scar since she underwent spinal surgery at age 12 to correct her scoliosis.

“It’s a lovely way to honour the people who looked after me and a way of standing up for young people who also go through this,” she told ITV’s This Morning ahead of the wedding. “I think you can change the way beauty is, and you can show people your scars and I think it’s really special to stand up for that. So that’s one really important one.”

In the summer, the princess first revealed on Instagram the news of her surgery by showing the X-rays of the process to correct her spine.

“Today is International Scoliosis Awareness Day and I’m very proud to share my X Rays for the very first time,” she wrote on June 30. “I also want to honour the incredible staff at The Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital who work tirelessly to save lives and make people better. They made me better and I am delighted to be their patron of the Redevelopment Appeal.”

Scoliosis causes the spine to bend or rotate to one side, restricting motion.

Sufferers of the condition and royal fans were impressed with Eugenie’s gesture.

I love that #PrincessEugenie is proudly showing off her scar from scoliosis surgery in her wedding dress. She is patron for The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital Appeal. pic.twitter.com/ydi1rLIFH4 — Blake Nadilo (@BlakeNadilo) October 12, 2018

Princess Eugenie really is so inspiring to other sufferers having an open back wedding dress to show off her scoliosis scar! Makes me especially proud of who I am #RoyalWedding2 — megan (@megan_sawojka) October 12, 2018

Princess Eugenie wore a wedding dress that showed her scar from scoliosis surgery. She wanted to show her scar.

She did not hide her scar in shame. Your Friday sermon: Your scars tell the story of your resiliency and beauty. Never be ashamed for what you have healed from. — Reverend Jes Kast (@JesKast) October 12, 2018

Loving the fact that Princess Eugenie's wedding dress shows her back scar! pic.twitter.com/lGb10e1jJb — Marina Carlos (@MarinaCpom) October 12, 2018

Very powerful moment! Princess Eugenie is taking pride in her #scoliosis scar and helping change the perception of what is beautiful. That dress shows it off so well! Bravo Princess Eugenie and @PeterPilotto 👏 pic.twitter.com/Z6IwEUhg1r — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) October 12, 2018

Eugenie and the hospital shared the princess’ story of the 2002 operation.

“During my operation, which took eight hours, my surgeons inserted eight-inch titanium rods into each side of my spine and one-and-a-half inch screws at the top of my neck,” Eugenie said. “After three days in intensive care, I spent a week on a ward and six days in a wheelchair, but I was walking again after that.”

–with a file from Reuters