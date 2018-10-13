Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Cornwall
Leslie O’Shaughnessy’s got some competition as he tries to secure a second term as mayor of Cornwall.
Sitting councillors Bernadette Clement and David Murphy have both thrown their hats in the mayoral ring. Nicole Spahich is also in the running; she has run for mayor once before, in 2010.
O’Shaughnessy unseated former mayor Bob Kilger by less than 1,000 votes in 2014.
Residents of Cornwall, located an hour southeast of Ottawa, have 30 candidates to choose from for 10 council seats. Only one sitting councillor isn’t seeking re-election.
Candidates
Mayor
Bernadette Clement
David Murphy
Leslie O’Shaughnessy (incumbent)
Nicole Spahich
Councillor (10 to be elected)
Amani Aburamadan
Ryan Acheson (withdrawn)
Carson Andrews
William Douglas Beattie
Todd Bennett
Eric Bergeron
Kelly Bergeron
Kyle Bergeron
Carol A. Boileau
Bernie M. Brunette
Denis Carr (incumbent)
James Brent Charles
Ellen Crothers
Alex de Wit
Maurice Dupelle (incumbent)
Patrick Dussault
Keith Frost
Syd Gardiner
Glen Garry Grant
Carilyne Hébert (incumbent)
Dean Hollingsworth
Jack Lindsay
Elaine MacDonald (incumbent)
Mark A. MacDonald (incumbent)
Claude E. McIntosh (incumbent)
Heather Megill
Claude Poirier
Mary Jane Proulx
John Rattray
Gérald E. Samson
Justin Towndale (incumbent)
