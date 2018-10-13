Ontario municipal election 2018: City of Cornwall

Leslie O’Shaughnessy’s got some competition as he tries to secure a second term as mayor of Cornwall.

Sitting councillors Bernadette Clement and David Murphy have both thrown their hats in the mayoral ring. Nicole Spahich is also in the running; she has run for mayor once before, in 2010.

O’Shaughnessy unseated former mayor Bob Kilger by less than 1,000 votes in 2014.

Residents of Cornwall, located an hour southeast of Ottawa, have 30 candidates to choose from for 10 council seats. Only one sitting councillor isn’t seeking re-election.

Candidates

Mayor

Bernadette Clement

David Murphy

Leslie O’Shaughnessy (incumbent)

Nicole Spahich

Councillor (10 to be elected)

Amani Aburamadan

Ryan Acheson (withdrawn)

Carson Andrews

William Douglas Beattie

Todd Bennett

Eric Bergeron

Kelly Bergeron

Kyle Bergeron

Carol A. Boileau

Bernie M. Brunette

Denis Carr (incumbent)

James Brent Charles

Ellen Crothers

Alex de Wit

Maurice Dupelle (incumbent)

Patrick Dussault

Keith Frost

Syd Gardiner

Glen Garry Grant

Carilyne Hébert (incumbent)

Dean Hollingsworth

Jack Lindsay

Elaine MacDonald (incumbent)

Mark A. MacDonald (incumbent)

Claude E. McIntosh (incumbent)

Heather Megill

Claude Poirier

Mary Jane Proulx

John Rattray

Gérald E. Samson

Justin Towndale (incumbent)