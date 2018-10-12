Calgary Zoo pandas on camera: Watch live video

The Calgary Zoo’s Panda Passage has been open for five months and now you can watch live video throughout the day—from three different viewpoints—of Er Shun, Da Mao and Canadian-born cubs Jia Panpan and Jia Yueyue.

The giant pandas are on loan from China as part of a partnership between the Chinese and Canadian governments. The pandas arrived in Calgary in May after a five-year stay in Toronto.

The adults will be at the Calgary Zoo for five years, while the cubs will head back to China next fall. The habitat is part of a global conservation effort to help the vulnerable species.

You can watch the three live cameras on this page between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. MT daily, with the exception of Christmas Day when the zoo is closed. From 6 p.m. to 8:45 a.m., the zoo will run taped panda highlights of the Calgary critters previously captured on these cameras.

If the PandaCam isn’t working, the zoo says it is mostly likely down for maintenance and will be active again shortly. Please hit the replay button (circular arrow) to restart a stream if it times out. Please visit the Calgary Zoo’s FAQ blog for questions.