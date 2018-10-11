Marijuana manufacturer and Loyalist College team up to teach cannabis industry skills

Loyalist College and VIVO, one of Canada’s largest cannabis manufacturers, have come together to research and develop processes for the extraction and formulation of cannabis oil for commercialization.

READ MORE: Cannabis pain in America is Kelowna’s job gain

The relationship between the school and the company is to optimize VIVO’s processes for extraction, expand its capacity to develop new products, and contribute to unique and advanced experiential learning opportunities for students while preparing them to become future leaders in the Canadian cannabis industry, said VIVO Cannabis in a release.

Former Loyalist College student, Giovanni Cirinna, graduated in both biology and chemistry programs and recently accepted a position with the school’s new cannabis applied research project with VIVO.

“Working in the lab is my dream job and I can’t wait to introduce new skills and tools to the students interested in utilizing their research techniques with cannabis,” said Cirinna.

READ MORE: Tyendinaga cannabis store owners use attempted robbery as inspiration to create music

VIVO told Global News that they chose to incorporate Loyalist College because the cannabis industry has rapid and dynamic changes, and to be successful, it’s critical that VIVO is not only seeking ways to innovate in the present but also foster future innovation.

READ MORE: How marijuana will be sold online in Ontario after it becomes legal next week

Dr. Kari Kamp, a professor at Loyalist College, believes there is a high demand coming from students who are eager to learn the cannabis industry.

“The cannabis applied research project with VIVO will focus on extraction, which will include making products from dry cannabis material and understanding the process of extracting CBD oil,” said Kramp.

VIVO and Loyalist College are in the process of developing an application for students to be hired to work alongside Kramp and Cirrina in the lab.