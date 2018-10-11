Winnipeg police lay gun charges after men try to flee from moving taxicab

Two men were arrested after they tried to flee from law enforcement by stepping from a moving taxicab Wednesday night, said Winnipeg police.

Members of the police Drug Enforcement Unit followed a cab that was driving evasively.

When they tried to stop the cab near Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue, two passengers tried to exit the back seat of the cab – while it was still in motion – and walk away from police.

Both men were arrested after officers spotted a firearm on one of the men.

Keifer Bruce Stone, 22, has been charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Stone was detained, while the second suspect was released without charge.

