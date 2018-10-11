Winnipeg police lay gun charges after men try to flee from moving taxicab
Two men were arrested after they tried to flee from law enforcement by stepping from a moving taxicab Wednesday night, said Winnipeg police.
Members of the police Drug Enforcement Unit followed a cab that was driving evasively.
When they tried to stop the cab near Andrews Street and Boyd Avenue, two passengers tried to exit the back seat of the cab – while it was still in motion – and walk away from police.
Both men were arrested after officers spotted a firearm on one of the men.
READ MORE: ‘Scared and in shock’: Winnipeg woman recalls terrifying cab experience
Keifer Bruce Stone, 22, has been charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
Stone was detained, while the second suspect was released without charge.
WATCH: Unicity Taxi driver suspended, investigation continues
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.