Toronto police to provide update on fatal drive-by shooting at Rexdale plaza

Toronto police have scheduled a news conference Wednesday morning to provide an update on a drive-by shooting that killed a 33-year-old man at a Rexdale plaza last month.

Police responded to a call of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 near Martin Grove Road and John Garland Boulevard just south of Finch Avenue West.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Andre Phoenix, was walking towards the storefronts with another person when a vehicle approached and opened fire. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police said they received initial reports that three or four shots were fired from a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Authorities said the vehicle is described as newer model silver four-door sedan.

Police said the victim was a father and fully employed. He also had ties to the Jamestown neighbourhood but did not live there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

