20 cm of snow possible for Okanagan Connector: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning the Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector might see 20 cm of snow by Tuesday morning.

A low pressure system is expected to move across the southwest Interior on Monday, and snow is forecast to start accumulating at the summit in the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, snow should start off fairly lightly, but as the trailing cold front moves through at night, it will intensify.

A vehicle went of the road near the summit just after 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon while it was snowing.

The snow is expected to taper off by Tuesday morning.

Current road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.