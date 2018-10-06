Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti, killing at least one

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near the northernmost tip of Haiti late on Saturday, injuring a number of people and causing some damage to buildings including an auditorium that collapsed, authorities and media reported.

READ MORE: Canadians told to ‘shelter in safe place’ as violent protests erupt in Haiti, travel warning issued

The quake struck about 20 kilometres west-northwest of the port of Port-de-Paix, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. Local media reported at least one death.

The quake was one of the strongest to hit Haiti since a 7.0 magnitude quake struck near the capital Port-au-Prince in 2010, killing thousands of people in the impoverished Caribbean country.

In a post on Twitter, Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise urged people to remain calm after the civil protection agency said the quake caused injuries and panic in northern towns.

WATCH: Violent protests in Haiti leave streets of Port-au-Prince bloodied, littered with bodies

Le Nouvelliste newspaper said one person died when an auditorium collapsed in the town of Gros Morne, and that detainees were released from a police holding cell that was damaged. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The tremor damaged the facade of a church in the town of Plaisance and a house next door collapsed, Frantz Duval, a journalist with Le Nouvelliste, said on Twitter.

Initial reports on social media said Saturday’s quake was felt in Port-au-Prince but had not caused major damage there.