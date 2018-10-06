cannabis iq
October 6, 2018 6:54 pm
Updated: October 6, 2018 7:00 pm

Cannabis Amnesty seeking signatures in Okanagan

By Global News

A signature drive is taking place in Kelowna this weekend to petition the government to erase 'minor' pot offences from people's criminal records.

With marijuana legalization looming, some say it’s time to wipe the slate clean for those that have minor pot offences on their records.

“We think it’s a logical choice. It’s a minor crime and with it being legalized on the 17th (of October), we really want to be the voice for the people who haven’t had their voice heard in a while,” said David Duarte of Doja, a Kelowna-based, licensed marijuana producer.

Doja has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty, a not-for profit organization of lawyers and advocates.

READ MORE: B.C. gov’t releases updated rules on cannabis, consumption

This weekend, a drive is on in Kelowna to collect signatures. A truck was stationed at Kerry Park, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the truck will be parked on Bernard Avenue, near Richter Street, from noon to 6 p.m.

Organizers say they plan to present the petition to government officials.

“What we’re trying to do is get signatures on petition and go to government,” said Duarte.

