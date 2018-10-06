Mobile Food Market enters second year with $250K in government funding

Halifax’s travelling low-cost fresh produce stand has received a significant provincial government investment as it enters its second year of providing healthy food to those in need.

Using a Halifax Transit bus converted into a fresh fruit and vegetable stand, the Mobile Food Market has been bringing affordable produce to 12 communities around the HRM.

Now an investment of $250,000 from the provincial government is going to help ensure the not-for-profit service keeps its momentum going.

“This year, we’re really going to be investing a lot of time in our sustainability,” explained Julia Kemp, the market’s manager.

“We’re in the early phases of social enterprise,” she said.

Communities, Culture & Heritage Minister Leo Glavine discussed the program in the Nova Scotia legislature Friday.

He said so far there’s been nothing but positive feedback on the service that, to date, has been used by nearly 10,000 people.

“We’re finding tremendous results with this project so far,” Glavine said. “It’s helping seniors and single parents with children, especially helping out during the week or 10 days when very often people on fixed income, their cheques or cash are running low.”

The market routinely makes its way throughout the city with stops in Halifax’s north end, Fairview, Spryfield, across the bridge to East Dartmouth and even as far as North and East Preston.

There’s talk of expansion going forward, but in the immediate future, they’re preparing to take their produce indoors as the cold weather approaches.

“In the winter months we take all the food in a truck to community centres, seniors homes,” explained coordinator Jessie Dale.

In addition, food boxes are also prepared in four of the communities they serve with anywhere from 25 to 60 customers a week picking up a variety of healthy meal options in a pre-packaged format.

Dale said the warm reception from clients and the satisfaction you get from giving back makes working at the market a highlight of her week.

“It’s just a wonderful project to work for,” she said. “By the end of the day you’re physically exhausted, but I’d say mentally you’re just buzzing because there’s so much good energy here.”

The program remains on the road until November 3rd when it will transition to indoor markets until April.

