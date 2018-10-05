Whitecap Dakota Coun. Dalyn Bear given conditional discharge for common assault

A councillor for a First Nation outside of Saskatoon has been handed down a conditional discharge for common assault.

Global News has learned Coun. Dalyn Bear, of Whitecap Dakota First Nation, was charged in February in connection to an incident in Saskatoon.

He made his first court appearance on Feb. 27 and the case went through domestic violence court.

On Tuesday, Bear was given a conditional discharge with a one-year probation at Saskatoon provincial court. Which means he wasn’t convicted of the crime, and it will remain on his record for three years before being automatically removed.

In a statement issued to Global News, Bear said he’s taking full responsibility for the poor decision he made.

“I have successfully completed a counselling program, and continue to seek further counselling and programming,” read the statement.

“My girlfriend and I have made a significant amount of progress in our relationship and we respectfully request our privacy at this time.”

Bear was elected band councillor in 2016. He is the son of Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear.

Whitecap Dakota First Nation is around 25 kilometres south of Saskatoon.