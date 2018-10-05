Suspicious person floated across border on a raft: Brockville police

A man was stopped in Brockville because his clothes looked a little too wet, and it turns out he may have floated across the Canadian border on a raft, according to police.

On Thursday, a Brockville police officer was patrolling Stewart Boulevard when he became suspicious of a man because his clothes were soaked through.

According to a police press release, the officer recognized the man from a bulletin that had been previously circulated.

Police say when asked for identification, the man provided a U.S. passport.

The officer believed the man had probably taken a raft across the St. Lawrence River to enter Canada illegally.

The man was arrested under the Immigration Act and returned to customs agents.

Brockville police did not respond to several requests for further comment.