Police arrest suspect in Niagara Falls gas bar robbery

Niagara Police have made an arrest in an attempted robbery.

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a 20-year-old man, after what they’re calling an attempted robbery in Niagara Falls.

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to a 911 call for a report that a gas bar in the area of Drummond and McLeod roads had just been robbed by a man armed with a gun.

Police called in the K-9 unit to help in a search of the area but they failed to locate a suspect. Police say a suspect was located on Friday and arrested.

Ahmad Mansour is facing several charges including robbery, use of an imitation firearm and disobeying a court order.

