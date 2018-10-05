Police arrest suspect in Niagara Falls gas bar robbery

Niagara Regional Police have arrested a 20-year-old man, after what they’re calling an attempted robbery in Niagara Falls.

READ MORE: Two suspects wanted in connection with shooting at Niagara grow-op

Early Thursday morning, officers responded to a 911 call for a report that a gas bar in the area of Drummond and McLeod roads had just been robbed by a man armed with a gun.

Police called in the K-9 unit to help in a search of the area but they failed to locate a suspect. Police say a suspect was located on Friday and arrested.

READ MORE: Man, 24, injured after shooting in downtown St. Catharines: Niagara police

Ahmad Mansour is facing several charges including robbery, use of an imitation firearm and disobeying a court order.

Media Release: Robbery – Niagara Falls Gas Station Robbed at Gun Point – https://t.co/CQGxEqSC2f — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) October 4, 2018