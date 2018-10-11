Those Old Radio Shows – October 12 & 13

Friday, Oct. 12:

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Shock Troop Ep. 120; Groucho Marx – The Bing Crosby Show

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Kitty Foyle

Hour 3: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – Search for Michelle Marsh; Gunsmoke – Who Lives By The Sword

Hour 4: Bulldog Drummond – Porcelian Ming Cat; Ozzie & Harriet – The Nelson Bank

Saturday, Oct. 13:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Smart Kill Ep. 78; Inner Stanctum – Corpse Nobody Loved

Hour 2: Bold Venture – Blue Moon; Fibber McGee & Molly – Gildersleeve’s Ladder

Hour 3: Sam Spade – 251235679 Caper; Six Shooter – Gabriel Soundtrack

Hour 4: Cisco Kid – The Overland Stage; Pat Novak – Fleet Lady

Hour 5: My Favourite Husband – 10th Anniversary; Roy Rogers – Downed Wireless

View link »