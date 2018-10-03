Stretch of Hanlon Expwy. closing for 3 months in Guelph

The northern section of the Hanlon Expressway in Guelph is closing for three months to make way for the construction of a multi-use path.

The closure between Speedvale Avenue and Woodlawn Road is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 9 and it is expected to last until December.

Drivers will need to use Speedvale, Woodlawn and Silvercreek Parkway to get around the closure.

During this time, Woodlawn will only have one lane open in each direction between Silvercreek and Regal Road.

The closures will allow crews to construct multi-use paths on either side of Woodlawn between Silvercreek and Imperial Road.

Construction will also include the replacement of underground pipes and sewers on Woodlawn.

The city said after the underground work is completed, Woodlawn will be closed again at Imperial Road for one month sometime next year. The Hanlon Expressway will also be closed again for the same duration.

The project is expected to be completed by June 2019 and is being partly funded by the province under its Ontario Municipal Commuter Cycling Program.

The city is contributing at least 20 per cent of the cost.