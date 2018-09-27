London, Ont. teen battling leukemia hopes to grab Drake’s attention with #KikiChallenge

A 13-year-old London boy who’s just been diagnosed with Leukemia is hoping a Canadian music superstar will pay him a visit.

READ MORE: Drake makes surprise visit to 11-year-old heart transplant patient

Justice Smith-Hilton was diagnosed with Leukemia three weeks ago on September 7th at the London Health Sciences Centre.

His plan to grab Drake’s attention resulted in a video of himself in the hospital, sitting in a toy car and dancing to Drake’s summer hit “In My Feelings” as part of the #KikiChallenge, which has been trending online.

The short feature, which also stars his seven-year-old sister Aiyana and two of his nurses, was posted to YouTube on September 16. As of September 27, it had more than 5,000 views.

Justice’s dad Jason tells 980 CFPL the teen got the idea for the video after hearing about a young girl in Chicago who got a visit from Drake while she waited for a heart transplant.

READ MORE: London area kids embark on dream day trip to Disney

“He was like ‘wouldn’t it be cool if we could get Drake up to see me?’ He was just so positive in the hospital and stuff like that and he was just nonstop talking about Drake,” said Jason.

“I put it into nurse Julia’s ear, she’s the one that’s dancing on the right. She kind of just was on board for it all and she was great. All the nurses up there were on board with everything that we had suggested to do and were just keeping Justice in good spirits.”

Justice is back at home now after spending almost a month in hospital, but Jason says he has a long road ahead of him with a total of three to 3.5 years of treatments, but doctors have told them he has about a 90 per cent chance of beating his cancer.

“He’s a pretty strong kid and he’s going to be able to overcome this as well,” said Jason, who noted that the diagnosis itself was a complete shock to the family.

WATCH: Little girl visited by Drake gets the news that she’ll be getting a new heart

“It was devastating for us; he’s been healthy. Trained in hockey all summer with Jason Williams who used to play with Detroit Red Wings. He does competitive powwow dancing, he’s a fancy dancer, and he places almost everywhere that we travel to in southern Ontario here.”

Jason says they’ve been overwhelmed by support from the community.

With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady and Jaclyn Carbone.