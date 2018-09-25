Unbeaten Chiefs host Steam in Tuesday tilt at Rutland Arena

The Kelowna Chiefs are back in action tonight after posting a pair of impressive weekend wins and keeping their perfect start to the season intact.

On Friday and Saturday, the Chiefs swept a home-and-home set with the North Okanagan Knights, winning 5-2 on home ice at Rutland Arena, then 8-3 in Armstrong. Those wins pushed Kelowna’s record to 6-0-0-0-0; best in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

“Best start ever (in franchise history) I’ve been told,” said Chiefs general manager Grant Sheridan.

Highlight: @BrodyDale9 knocks the puck loose on the forecheck. It comes to Devin Sutton who makes no mistake, and it's a 1-0 lead for @KelownaChiefs pic.twitter.com/buOXP8bkCG — Justin McCartney (@KChiefsVoice) September 22, 2018

READ MORE: Junior hockey roundup: Chiefs’ Dale scores hat trick, leads league in points

Normally, junior teams don’t play Tuesday evenings, but the Chiefs are back at it this evening as they host Summerland. The Steam also had a busy weekend, losing 6-2 in Nelson to the Leafs, then blanking the host Castlegar Rebels 2-0.

In Okanagan Division standings, the Chiefs are first, with Summerland (3-3-0-0-0) in second with six points. The Osoyoos Coyotes (1-3-0-0-0), North Okanagan Knights (1-3-0-1-0) and Princeton Posse (1-4-0-0-0) are tied for the final three spots with two points apiece.

“With Summerland being a division rival, it should be a good game,” Sheridan said of tonight’s contest at Rutland Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. “This will help figure out if we’re real or not. We get to play the next-best team and see how we rank in our division.”

READ MORE: Junior hockey: Rockets lose opener; Chiefs keep perfect start going

Not only do the Chiefs lead the KIJHL in points, but they also have three of the league’s top four scorers. Brody Dale is first in league scoring with 9 goals and 9 assists for 18 points, while Devin Sutton (3 goals, 8 assists) and Zach Erhardt (3 goals, 8 assists) are tied for third with 11 points.

Nelson’s Ryan Piva is second in league scoring with 9 goals and 4 assists for 13 points. Summerland’s leading scorer is Cory Loring (2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points).

For more on the KIJHL, click here.