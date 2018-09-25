Journalists for Human Rights

More
World
September 25, 2018 10:43 am

The JHR podcast: The importance of media partnerships

By Grant McDonald Global News

Global News' Ron Waksman at the Juba Telegraph.

(Grant McDonald/JHR)
A A

In this first episode of the JHR podcast, we examine the importance of media partnerships.

Hosts Grant McDonald and Mackay Taggart discuss the partnership between Global News and Journalists for Human Rights, and how such partnerships are beneficial to both organizations.

Guests on this podcast are:

  • Troy Reeb, senior VP news, radio and station operations
  • Ron Waksman, VP, news content
  • Rachel Pulfer, executive director, Journalists for Human Rights
  • Leslie Young, senior national online reporter, Global News

Listen to the episode here:

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
JHR
JHR podcast
Journalists for Human Rights
media partnerships
Podcasts

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News