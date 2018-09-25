The JHR podcast: The importance of media partnerships
In this first episode of the JHR podcast, we examine the importance of media partnerships.
Hosts Grant McDonald and Mackay Taggart discuss the partnership between Global News and Journalists for Human Rights, and how such partnerships are beneficial to both organizations.
Guests on this podcast are:
- Troy Reeb, senior VP news, radio and station operations
- Ron Waksman, VP, news content
- Rachel Pulfer, executive director, Journalists for Human Rights
- Leslie Young, senior national online reporter, Global News
Listen to the episode here:
