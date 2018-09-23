Rockets fall 3-1 in home opener to Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets raised their 20th banner to the rafters on Saturday night. They then couldn’t raise their level to that of Kamloops.

Dylan Ferguson was almost perfect in goal for Kamloops, stopping 39 shots, as Kamloops beat Kelowna 3-1, the Rockets’ second loss in as many nights to their B.C. Division rivals. On Friday, the Blazers beat the Rockets 4-1 in season-opening action.

“We had some real good scoring chances, but we didn’t get the second and third and fourth (chances),” said Rockets head coach Jason Smith, whose team outshot the Blazers 40-34. “I’ve talked about this a lot before, but most of the goals are scored 10 feet from the net. And we’re not getting to that area quick enough and we’re not battling hard enough when we’re in there.

“If you don’t put the effort forward in that area, making it hard for the goalie to see the puck, forcing their defenders to hang on to hold you and battle for position . . . if you’re going to be boxed out and held away from the net, you’re not going to get those rebound goals.”

Orrin Centazzo and Jermaine Loewen, with their first goals of the season, and Zane Franklin, with his second, scored for Kamloops (2-0-0-0). Leif Mattson replied for Kelowna (0-2-0-0), which trailed 1-0 and 3-0 at the breaks. Roman Basran stopped 31 of 34 shots for the Rockets.

Smith’s assessment was spot-on. Though Ferguson faced a lot of shots, he didn’t have to make many spectacular saves. At the same time, Kamloops’ defence was good in clearing out the crease.

“I was happy with the effort,” said Blazers GM Matt Bardsley. “The one thing I like with our team right now is that we do have depth, so we can roll four lines. Same with our defencemen. And having a goaltender like Dylan Ferguson helps.”

Overall, the Blazers were more composed. The Rockets were game and showed bright spots at moments, but were shy of being at the same level.

“It’s only two games,” said Bardsley. “Kelowna’s a good team, a great organization. A lot of history there. I know Kelowna will be fine this year, but, again, real glad to have a good start to the season against a team like Kelowna.”

Kamloops opened the scoring early in the first period, Centazzo with his first of the season at 4:16. On a partial breakaway, the 5-foot-8 forward loosed a high backhand that Basran partially stopped with a shoulder save, only to have the puck roll past him and into the net.

In the second, Loewen made it 2-0 just 35 seconds into the frame, his low, on-ice wrister from the slot beating Basran glove-side.

At 16:16, the Blazers made it 3-0. Luke Zazula put a backhand on net through a crowded slot and the puck bounced to Franklin at the side of the net. From there, he quickly put it past Basran, a goal that deflated the hometown crowd.

In the third, the Rockets broke Ferguson’s shutout bid at 3:23. Mark Liwiski was separated from the puck by a hard hit from Nolan Kneen in the slot, but the puck popped out to Mattson, who was trailing on the play. From the slot, he wired home a hard shot and brought the crowd to its feet.

The game’s final two minutes proved to be interesting, as the Rockets pulled their goalie for an extra attacker, which led to pressure in the Blazers’ end and Kamloops drawing a delay of game penalty for chipping the puck over the glass. Kelowna, however, couldn’t score despite several good chances.

Blazers 3, Rockets 1

First Period

1. Kamloops, Centazzo 1 (Kneen, Onyebuchi) 4:16

Penalties – Sillanpaa Kam (roughing), Bruggen-Cate Kel (roughing) 4:06, Franklin Kam (check to the head, roughing; extra penalty served by Lang), Chizen (cross-checking) 7:14; Mohr Kam (fighting), Liwinski Kel (fighting) 9:37, Mattson Kel (high sticking) 13:19.

Second Period

2. Kamloops, Loewen 1 (Zary) 0:35

3. Kamloops, Franklin 2 (Zazula) 16:16

Penalties – Zazula Kam (cross-checking) 7:08, Denomie Kam (misconduct), Liwinski Kel (roughing) 10:44.

Third Period

4. Kelowna, Mattson 2 (Liwiski) 3:23

Penalties – Appelt Kam (boarding) 7:38, Denomie Kam (delay of game) 18:20.

Shots on goal:

Kamloops 8-17-9-34

Kelowna 13-16-11-40

Goal: Kamloops Ferguson (2-0-0-0); Kelowna Basran (0-1-0-0).

Power plays: Kamloops 0-for-2; Kelowna 0-for-4.

Attendance: 5,008.