Okanagan winery breaks ground for new wine centre, dining lounge
Ground has been broken at Mount Boucherie Estate Winery for a large building bound to become a wine centre and dining lounge.
With construction now underway and a goal to be completed by August 2019, the 15,000 square-foot building will feature outdoor dining in a modern setting of wood, concrete and glass.
