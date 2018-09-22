Wine
Okanagan winery breaks ground for new wine centre, dining lounge

Mount Boucherie Estate Winery is building a 15,000 square-foot wine centre and dining lounge. The centre is expected to be completed by August 2019.

Ground has been broken at Mount Boucherie Estate Winery for a large building bound to become a wine centre and dining lounge.

With construction now underway and a goal to be completed by August 2019, the 15,000 square-foot building will feature outdoor dining in a modern setting of wood, concrete and glass.

