Local coach, player on Canadian Sports Awards’ Summer Team of the Year

Manitoba Bisons basketball coach Kirby Schepp was honoured Thursday for his role with Canada’s silver medal-winning Commonwealth Games team.

The team, which also included Winnipeg’s Justus Alleyn, was named Summer Team of the Year at the 41st Canadian Sports Awards in Ottawa.

Schepp, who begins his tenth season at the helm of the University of Manitoba’s men’s basketball program this October, has previously coached Canadian national teams at a variety of levels, including last year’s FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup champions.

The Canadian Sport Awards is Canada’s premiere event for honouring sport recognition and achievement in Canada.

