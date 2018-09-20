Online ad in Oakville leads to alleged robbery

A suspected robbery in Oakville involving a buy and sell website has led to an arrest.

Police were called about a robbery in the area of Rimmington Drive and Munn’s Avenue on the evening of Sept. 10.

Police say the victim had posted an ad online, listing a pair of shoes and gold ring for sale, but during the exchange of property, the man was robbed by four other men, one with a firearm.

An 18-year-old from Mississauga was arrested on numerous charges.

The stolen property was recovered.

Halton Police have arrested Alvin Blegay (18) in connection with a robbery that occurred in #Oakville on September 10. REMINDER: Stay vigilant when selling items on buy/sell websites and when possible, public places should be considered for exchanges: https://t.co/55esr0tb6O ^jh pic.twitter.com/HYaBkkYvmJ — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) September 20, 2018