Online ad in Oakville leads to alleged robbery

A suspected robbery in Oakville involving a buy and sell website has led to an arrest.
Police were called about a robbery in the area of Rimmington Drive and Munn’s Avenue on the evening of Sept. 10.
Police say the victim had posted an ad online, listing a pair of shoes and gold ring for sale, but during the exchange of property, the man was robbed by four other men, one with a firearm.
An 18-year-old from Mississauga was arrested on numerous charges.
The stolen property was recovered.
