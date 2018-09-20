Canada
September 20, 2018 3:03 pm
Updated: September 20, 2018 3:27 pm

Online ad in Oakville leads to alleged robbery

By Reporter  900 CHML

Man arrested for alleged robbery in Oakville involving online ad.

A A

A suspected robbery in Oakville involving a buy and sell website has led to an arrest.

READ MORE: Hamilton police announce arrest in fatal shootings of Angelo Musitano, woman in Vaughan

Police were called about a robbery in the area of Rimmington Drive and Munn’s Avenue on the evening of Sept. 10.

Police say the victim had posted an ad online, listing a pair of shoes and gold ring for sale, but during the exchange of property, the man was robbed by four other men, one with a firearm.

An 18-year-old from Mississauga was arrested on numerous charges.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest Flamborough man for allegedly threatening driver with a handgun

The stolen property was recovered.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ad
Armed
buyandsell
Halton
HamOnt
Investigation
mugging
Oakville
Online
Robbery
Sale
Suspects

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News