London police appeal to public after woman’s ‘Comfort Cub’ with son’s ashes stolen

London police are appealing to the public in hopes of locating the remains of a woman’s son.

According to police, the woman contacted officers on Wednesday to report that her backpack was stolen from the parking lot of 1960 Dundas Street, east of Clarke Road, while she was inside a business at the location. It’s not yet clear why the backpack was left outside.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 5 and 6 p.m. Wednesday and a search of the area and of local businesses was unsuccessful.

Police say the backpack is a grey Swiss Army brand backpack and inside was a so-called Comfort Cub, a grey coloured teddy bear with two linked silver hearts on the chest and a sterling silver urn inside of the bear.

A photo of the woman’s Comfort Cub is not available but it looks similar to the attached picture, though the bear is grey in colour.

London police have told 980 CFPL the son died in 2016. While police are not saying how old he was at the time, the Comfort Cub website describes its product as a “weighted therapeutic teddy bear … intended to feel like holding a newborn.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).