United Way’s 2018 campaign kickoff will hit the road following 3M Harvest Lunch in London

Around 3,000 people are expected to come out to celebrate the start of the local United Way’s 2018 campaign.

The organization’s Elgin-Middlesex branch will take over the ice surface at Budweiser Gardens for their annual 3M Harvest Lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The event costs $10 and tickets can be bought at the door, but officials say to get there early because there aren’t many left.

“You get a deli-inspired lunch. A great sandwich, some Nestle ice cream, which is always a big hit, a piece of fruit, chips, all the regular stuff that you would expect in a boxed lunch,” said Kelly Zeigner CEO of the United Way of Elgin and Middlesex.

“There’s a little bit of entertainment and you can connect with some of our United Way funded agencies. We have them there with some representatives talking about the work they do in the community,” she said.

“We always have a few surprises in store.”

Without the help of 3M the event wouldn’t be possible, said Ziegner.

“We have a great sponsor with 3M. They’re thrilled to be helping out. They send us an amazing crew of their staff team who volunteer because feeding 3,000 people in the course of a lunch hour is a big task.”

While September isn’t really the beginning of the year Ziegner said it stills feels like a new beginning.

“We say it’s our grownup back to school. It feels like it’s the time of year everyone’s reconnecting with colleagues. It’s a great networking event,” she said.

“For anyone that’s in and around the downtown core, it’s a great spot to convene,” said Ziegner.

New this year is the Local Love in Action bus.

Following the lunch, Ziegner along with Kyla Woodcock — this year’s campaign chair and the organization’s first Chief ChangeMaker — will hop on the bus to take the campaign through the county to Strathroy, St. Thomas, and Aylmer.

The stops will celebrate some of the ways people show local love for their community and how we can come together to address key local issues, said Ziegner.