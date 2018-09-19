Migrant children
The U.S. government lost track of almost 1,500 migrant kids — and it’s not the first time

By Garance Burke The Associated Press

In this Monday, June 25, 2018 file photo, a mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border, near McAllen, Texas.

AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File
For the second time in less than a year, the federal government has lost track of nearly 1,500 migrant children after placing them in the homes of sponsors across the country.

The Health and Human Services Department recently told Senate staffers that case managers could not find 1,488 children after they made follow-up calls to check on their safety from April through June.

The agency first disclosed that it had lost track of 1,475 children late last year.

Members of a Senate subcommittee have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at requiring the agency to take responsibility for the care of migrant children, even when they are no longer in its custody.

They say they want to ensure children don’t end up in abusive households or fall prey to human trafficking.

