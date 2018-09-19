Glen Lawrence Golf Club sold, season to end Oct. 31

There’s not a lot of information available about the sale of the Glen Lawrence Golf Club located on County Road 2 between Kingston and Gananoque.

When contacted, the owner, Cheryl Ferguson did not want to comment saying it is a private matter.

Members of the club were given notice that the season at Glen Lawrence would end on Oct. 31.

Michel Gascon, only a member for one year, says he’s made a number of good friends while playing at the Kingston course.

“Sad to see it go because I love the layout here and who knows, nobody knows what’s going on after it closes so, the rumour is, it will be nothing but hopefully, it will be a golf course.”

Further east on County Road 2 is the Gananoque Golf and Country Club and the management there has made an offer to current Glen Lawrence members.

The Gananoque club manager Bill Amadeo says they reached out to be good neighbours and it might get them new members for next year’s season.

“I thought, ‘Well, if they haven’t golfed here in a while or been to our course, let’s offer them the rest of our season here to golf, green fees for free, and come and see if maybe you want to join — you know, at least it’s an option.”