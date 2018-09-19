BC families paying almost $1,000 more in taxes under the NDP: Fraser Institute

Families in British Columbia will be paying more in taxes with the new NDP government in power, according to a new study by the Fraser Institute.

Niels Velduis is the co-author of the report, Impact of Provincial Tax Changes on British Columbian Families, and he says families making less than a $50,000 a year are paying about $200 more in taxes a year.

Families with a higher income would see about a $2,000 annual increase, according to the right-leaning think tank.

“Relative to what the Liberals had in place, they’ve increased income taxes, they’ve increased carbon taxes, they’ve increased business taxes, and all that means that the average British Columbian family is going to be facing a $1,000 tax increase, relative to what they had under the Liberal government,” Velduis said.

He says the study doesn’t include residential property tax increases.

One of the big promises made by the NDP in the last provincial election was to make life more affordable for British Columbia families.

Global News has reached out to the finance ministry for comment.