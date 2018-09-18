Homeless advocates protest outside Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson’s last council meeting

Demonstrators gathered outside Vancouver City Hall on Tuesday demanding the city make good on Mayor Gregor Robertson’s promise to end homelessness.

About two dozen protesters were denied entry to sit in on Robertson’s last council meeting as mayor.

Protesters could be heard chanting:

“Hey, Gregor you can’t hide. Hey Gregor, you can’t hide. The Downtown Eastside knows you lied.”

Jen Allen says she voted for Robertson a decade ago, when he promised to fix the problem.

“Well, it’s 2018 and the only people who got housing in this city are the rich.”

This year’s Metro Vancouver homeless count shows nearly 2,200 people are living on the streets in the city.