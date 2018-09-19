Extra Dosage of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s: What’s up, Doc? Larry talks to his Neurologist

This is a special “Extra Dosage” bonus episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s. Full episodes will be release every other Wednesday. In between, co-host Niki Reitmeyer and I will share new information, original interviews and extra material that provide more context to topics raised in the previous episodes of the podcast. We’ll also answer your questions. Feel free to write us with questions at parkinsonspod@curiouscast.ca.

From the time my hand started to tremor to the time of my Parkinson’s diagnosis, I’d seen my family physician three times. I’d been poked, pushed, pulled and tested by two neurologists and some residents, had blood tests, an ultrasound, an MRI, lost many hours in doctor office waiting rooms and chewed my fingernails to the quick — a couple of times. It was eight months of not knowing. And I was lucky. Some people are waiting years.

It is not as if putting a label on my strange symptoms made it better or even go away, but for me, it is just a relief to know it is something. But why is Parkinson’s disease so hard to diagnose?

In this Extra Dosage episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I talk to my neurologist and pepper him with questions that I’ve never asked him before. Why is it hard to diagnose? What would he do if he was diagnosed? Is there really a gut health connection? What should I ask in my check-ups? What’s he looking for? And more. I find Dr. Jonathon Squires frank, funny, authentic, and accessible. I hope you do, too.

Meanwhile, Niki sits down with Sandie Jones and Grace Ferrari at Parkinson Canada. Sandy pre-dates the Parkinson wonder drug Levodopa. She shares her experience with Parkinson’s as a nurse in the early 1960s. After hearing what it was like, I’ll likely never complain about having to take my pills so often.

READ MORE: One Parkinson’s patient to another: ways to cope with the condition

Follow me, Larry Gifford

Twitter: @ParkinsonsPod

Facebook: Facebook.com/ParkinsonsPod

Instagram: @parkinsonspod

Follow Co-host and Producer Niki Reitmeyer

Twitter: @Niki_Reitmayer

I see Dr. Jonathon Squires at the Djavad Mowafaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC.

You can find more information about the centre here https://www.centreforbrainhealth.ca/

For more info on our partner Parkinson Canada head to http://www.parkinson.ca/

The toll free hotline mentioned in this episode is 1-800-565-3000

Or follow them on Twitter

Parkinson Canada @ParkinsonCanada

Parkinson Society BC @ParkinsonsBC

Credits

Dila Velazquez – Story Producer

Rob Johnston – Senior Audio Producer

We LOVE that you are loving the “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “When Life Gives You Parkinson’s” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the When Life Gives You Parkinson’s page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.