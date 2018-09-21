Bob Layton: But do the Tories have a better plan?

What is the plan — that’s what I keep asking when someone asks me if I’m going to vote for a certain party just because they are that party.

I want to know their plan.

I want to know how they intend to make things better.

That’s also the question I have for former Liberal MP Leona Alleslev.

She defiantly walked across the floor to the Conservatives because she did not like how the Liberals were handling or not handling various issues and especially how they were handling her.

Then, from the Tory side, she blasted the Trudeau team for planning to buy some used Australian fighter jets. She listed what was wrong with that, but she did not mention what Andrew Scheer would do better help the air force.

So, is this just a case of taking your ball and going home, or have the Tories got a plan she likes better for that, and say, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

I am on record as not liking floor-crossers who do not have a mandate from their constituents.

I think, as they would say in an old country song, “You gotta dance with the one that brung ya.”

But, in this case, I might settle for a better plan.

I’m listening …

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.